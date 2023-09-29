A group calling itself the Anchoring Democracy Advocacy Movement Ghana (ADAM-GH) has notified the Ghana Police Service and the Minister of Interior about its intention to peacefully protest against the law enforcement agency on October 15, 2023.

It says the purpose of the protest is to throw more light on the arrests and detentions of citizens during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration which many have described as unlawful.

They highlighted that citizens are only required to notify the police, who should in turn provide the necessary protection.

But the group says the police failed to fulfill this obligation.

ADAM-GH empahsised the continuous denial of citizens’ right to demonstrate, clarifying that citizens have the right to demonstrate without requiring permission from the Police or any other state institution.

They further added that the demonstration aims to draw attention to eight innocent Ghanaians who were killed during the 2020 general elections without any action taken to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Additionally, they noted that their protest is to shed light on allegations by Assin Central Member of Parliament and flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party, Kennedy Agyapong that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia knows the killers of undercover Journalist Ahmed Suale and address concerns about selective justice by the police.

ADAM-GH shared the proposed route and activities for the day, including starting at Obra Spot at Circle, moving through the Sankara interchange to the Ministry of Interior to submit a petition, proceeding to Police headquarters to submit another petition to the Inspector General of Police, and addressing the media in the police inner court.

