The Greater Accra Regional Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called the bluff of pressure group, Cadres for Accountable Leadership, who are demanding the party’s collated results for the 2020 general election.

Anthony Nukpenu claimed the group has been “rented by selfish, greedy people seeking parochial interest.”

According to the group, the leadership of the NDC has 14 days to release the collated results or face the wrath of the Cadres.

The group, led by Livingstone Pay-Charlie, said accounting to the grassroots is the only way for party unity ahead of election 2024.

He said the Cadres for Accountable Leadership will hold series of protests till their demands are met.

But responding to their demands on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday, Mr Nukpenu said the group has no case.

He said the results of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections are on the Electoral Commission’s (EC) website.

“The collated results they want are on the website of the EC; we don’t have anything for them,” the NDC Greater Accra Organiser fumed.

He was convinced the actions of the group are motivated by “faceless people who don’t have the guts to face the public.”

Mr Nukpenu could not fathom why an executive that worked to get 137 seats in Parliament would be subjected to public ridicule.

He, therefore, said members of Cadres for Accountable Leadership have been brainwashed by those seeking the NDC downfall.

“NDC is like a baobab tree so these people cannot scare us. What they [Cadres for Accountable Leadership] need is education,” he added.

Moving forward, Mr Nukpenu said the NDC is focused on rebuilding its grassroots for a resounding victory in 2024.