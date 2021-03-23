Dredge Masters, a dredging company, has allayed the fears of the Public and assured them of no flooding in the Accra metropolis.

The Managing Director of Dredge Masters, Captain Ansar Ahmed Khan, gave the assurance during a tour of the dredging site by the Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso -Boakye in Accra on Monday.

According to him, unlike the June 3 disaster in 2015 which occurred as a result of filth in the Odaw, the Odaw river has now been well dredged to allow free flow of water in the event of heavy rainfall.

He said the 3rd phase of the project, which commenced this year, will be completed within 45 days.

“Currently we are on the ground ensuring that we approach the rainy season with tact and ensure that there is no flooding,” Capt Khan emphasised.

He explained that Caprice, Fadama and Agbogbloshie form the Odaw Channel, adding that Circle up to the Irecop area form the upper Lagoon whilst the lower lagoon starts ahead of the IRecop area where dredging is currently taking place.

He said the company is poised to ensure that filth that has engulfed the Odaw is wiped out to accommodate more water should there be more rains.

“We are currently at the lower lagoon which is a catchment area. We are deepening it to hold more water to allow for free flow of the Odaw channel,” he said.

He expressed worry over the activities of squatters who live around the lagoon.