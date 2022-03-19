A Nigerian groom has by his action propounded the assertion that “what women can do, men can do better.”

It was on the dance floor that the groom confirmed the notion by showcasing his prowess in dancing.

The newly wedded were dancing to ‘Shedi Bala Bala’ by DJ Basplit featuring Hypeman BobbyBanks. The guests present were amused by how the groom and bride moved rhythmically.

The groom quickly tapped the shoulder of the bride, prompting her that the popular chorus of the song which says ‘shake your booty’ is near. The two composed themselves to go all out.

This is where the groom shone brightly. He twerked and over-twerked; stealing the spotlight.

The footage shared by @saintavenue_ent1 on Instagram, has received several reactions.

Some users were pleased with the agility of the groom and noted that the power with which he executed “the twerk” felt like he had been waiting his whole life for that moment.

“He has been waiting for this moment all his life,” “The wife no sabi hype sef…..I go dey shout “go baby, go baby,” another user commented.