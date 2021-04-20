The CEO of Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), Jonathan Amoako Baah is begging persons within affected areas to experience power outages known in local parlance as ‘dumsor’ to bear with it as it works to ensure power is restored.

“We want you to bear with us whenever your power goes off. Know that there is a problem and the problem is being attended to, that is why it has been taken off. It is not human intervention. Please bear with us, when you see such a thing, try and find out what the problem is, he told JoyNews in an interview.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) on Tuesday disclosed that it is set to release an eight-day schedule for areas that would experience intermittent power supply in May.

Agyemang Budu, Chief Executive Officer of ECG, revealed that systematic power interruptions in the country would commence from May 10 to 17, 2021, to enable the company to proceed with ongoing works on the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point.

The rotating schedule which has four groups according to him would see affected areas including Nsawam, Pokuase, Gbawe among others without power supply for a maximum time of 12 hours.

Based on this backdrop, Mr. Amoako Baah said they will continue to update Ghanaians on the progress of work done.

“We are ever ready to disseminate any information that you would want to know about the power systems and the power supply…for every heart to be at ease. We do not intentionally take people off [the grid],” he added.

Meanwhile, the Power Service Providers including the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and ECG have blamed the recent outages on technical challenges.

Therefore, have embarked on an upgrade initiative to enhance existing transmission lines to address the challenges faced by the energy sector.