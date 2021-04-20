Executive Chairman of the Young Apostles, Samuel Anim Addo has expressed his displeasure with poor officiating in matches in the Premier League and Division One.

There has been a general outcry about unfair decisions being taken by match officials in Ghana Premier League and Division One league matches.

The Ghana FA Executive Committee member says it has been a mix of hooliganism and biased officiating against his club especially in their away matches and wants the GFA to act quickly to save the game.

Anim Addo believes his club as well as other clubs are suffering from this negativity and hopes a report against such referees will be a step in ending such cruelty.

“I am a witness to the violence and abuse at match centres. My club Young Apostles has suffered a lot of bad treatment at our games. It is difficult not to think it is a deliberate attempt,” he told Nhyira FM.

“Some match officials have decided not to work with the laws of the game and it is sad. I condemn such acts and I will report to the appropriate quarters what we have been facing as a club.”

Anim Addo further revealed this has left his players and technical team frustrated.

“On Sunday, my players were pelted with items and urine and some were beaten. We give thanks to the commander at Kintampo for ensuring our safety. It is becoming too much and the law must be allowed to work. I will report the incidents at Kintampo and Nkoranza.”

The GFA President together with a team had a week tour in the Bono and Ahafo regions to speak to clubs as they take steps to end violence and protect the integrity of the game