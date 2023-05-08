Jospong Group of Companies (JGC) has entered into a historic international partnership with ZeroNox Inc., a leading provider of sustainable, off-highway vehicle electrification Company with the formal signing of the Joint Venture (JV) agreement to provide electric vehicles in Ghana.

The JV agreement which was signed at ZeroNox headquarters in the USA aims at advancing clean technology solutions in Africa.

Representatives from the Ghanaian government and other leaders from the U.S. Legislature joined ZeroNox Co-Founder and CEO Vonn Christenson, Co-Founder and President Robert Cruess, COO Jason Eggett, and CTO Jacob Gotberg in commemorating this step towards a cleaner future for all.

The Ghanaian delegation comprises Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group, Hon. Hassan Tampuli, Hon. Kennedy Nyarko Osei, MP for Swedru and Chairman of the Roads and Transport Committee, George Walker, CEO of TechWorld Mrs Florence Larbi, COO of the Environment and Sanitation Cluster, Mr Alex Attakora, COO of the Technical and Logistics Cluster, Noah Gyimah, Chief Investment Officer, Sophia Kudjordji, Chief Corporate Communication Officer, Patricia Ofori Atta, Assistant Communications Manager, Strive Kakraba, Loworki Ahulu, Legal Manager and Strive Kakraba, Senior Communications Officer .



The unveiling of the world’s largest fleet retrofit electrification project and the signing of the JV agreement between Jospong Group and ZeroNox mark significant milestones for both companies and leverage Ghana as the gateway to electric vehicle and related technology distribution throughout Africa.

Through this agreement, 1,000 refuse trucks from the Jospong Group subsidiary, Zoomlion, will be converted from diesel to electric power utilizing the ZeroNox Electric Powertrain Platform (“ZEPP”).

A prototype of the all-electric refuse truck — the first of its kind and a significant achievement in the Refuse Truck Electrification Project made its premier during the event as well.



The electrification of Jospong’s 1,000-refuse truck fleet by ZeroNox is projected to reduce the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere by 400,000 metric tons over five years, the equivalent of 18 million mature trees.

Estimated savings are $323 million over five years, and as a result Jospong will generate a return on their investment in less than three years.

Executive Chairman of Jospong Group, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong who was particularly elated said “what started as a dream and unreachable goal is today being unveiled before our very eyes”.

He noted that in 2022, the Jospong Group established a collaborative arrangement with ZeroNox to pilot retrofitting three of its waste trucks into an electric vehicle in line with its vision of promoting clean energy and sustainability to drive the Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) agenda.

He added that, in line with its mission of improving the lives of people, “we seek projects and investments that focus on improving the environment and general well-being of our populace, and the electrification project fits perfectly into that agenda.”

“We are excited to partner with a global leader like the Jospong Group in executing the world’s largest fleet retrofit electrification project,” said Vonn Christenson, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founded of ZeroNox.

“This partnership emerged out of an alignment in the missions of our two organizations – a desire to deliver a better and more sustainable future and one where we can reduce carbon emissions without diminishing vehicle performance. We look forward to fostering similar, high-impact strategic partnerships in the future.”

Ghana’s Deputy Minister of Transport, Hon. Alhassan S. Tampuli, hinted that the Ministry of Transport and the Energy Commission are in the process of rolling out key policy initiatives to over see the transition of combustible engines to electricity vehicles.

“The business man that he is, he has taken the lead so we need to catch up with him by setting up all the necessary ground rules to support the roll up,” he mentioned.



The Mayor of Porterville (where ZeroNox is located), hon. Martha A. Flores, observed that these two companies are bringing clean technology into Ghana and promoting sustainable development across Africa.

The Mayor noted that the city was proud to recognise the global impact that results from Jospong Group and ZeroNox’s partnership.

“New opportunities for economic growth, and environmental stewardship are being created,” she emphasized.

“These two companies are leaders in the development of clean energy, sustainability, and technology.”

“The city of Porterville currently operates sustainable and clean public transportation and innovation on demand for community services”.

“We are grateful to have ZeroNox to support these endeavours,” she commended.

During the event, Jospong Group and ZeroNox were presented with awards by the Ghana Government recognizing their contributions to global carbon emission reduction and the education of Ghana’s youth about green technology solutions.



About Jospong Group of Companies

The Jospong Group of Companies is one of the most diversified holdings companies in Ghana with operations in other African countries , Asia and USA. The company has business interest in about 14 sectors of the economy with with over 60 subsidiaries and its biggest operations in Waste management, ICT and Banking and Finance as well as Automobile and Equipment.

About ZeroNox

ZeroNox is leading the electrification of off-highway commercial and industrial vehicles, with best-in- class LFP batteries and an electric powertrain platform (“ZEPP”) that is cleaner, high performing, and cost effective. As a first mover in the advanced off-highway electric vehicle (OHEV) powertrain market, ZeroNox is proudly designed and engineered in America, with offices in Porterville, California.