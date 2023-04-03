The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has commenced the vetting process for its parliamentary aspirants in the Greater Accra region.

The exercise which starts Monday, April 3 is expected to end on April 5, 2023.

Three constituencies are however on hold and this means the exercise will take place in 31 out of the 34 constituencies.

The affected areas are; Odododiodoo, Ayawaso Central and Amasaman.

In all, 111 parliamentary aspirants including 23 females will be vetted.

These were contained in a statement issued by the party and signed by its Regional Communications Officer, Jerry Johnson.

ALSO READ:

NDC serial callers suspend strike

Duffuor promises decent livelihood for NDC workers, cadres

Dates for the vetting of aspirants in the constituencies on hold according to the party will be communicated in due course.

Meanwhile, the election has been scheduled for May 13, 2023.