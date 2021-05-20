The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has locked up some fuel stations in the Greater Accra Region over huge debts owed.

The affected stations include Grid Fuel Station at Dome and Sonnidom at Achimota Mile 7.

Grid Petroleum owes GHS1, 253, 169. 51p while Sonnidom owes GHS 861, 702. 13p.

Other defaulters include Life Petroleum, Santel Limited, Delman and Co and Petra Energy.

Chief Revenue Office of GRA, Nathaniel Nii Okai Tetteh, told Adom News‘ Kwame Kulenu the debt accumulated from 2019.

According to him, all efforts made for the companies to pay proved futile, hence the move to lock the stations.

Mr Tetteh noted the team came to a fueling station, Capital Hill, near Sowutwuom which is under Sawiz to collect a debt of GHS 5,122, 387. 20.

To their utmost surprise, when they arrived at the premises it was not in operation, adding that the company confirmed it in a letter to the GRA.

However, their checks revealed the fuel station was rebranding to Gulf Energy Ghana.

Meanwhile, Mr Tetteh said Sawiz has offices at Afienya and Michelle Camp so they will follow up there.