GRA clears air over allegation of harassment; recovers over ¢104,000 from upfront payments

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is fighting back claims that it is deliberately harassing members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) over tax collections.

According to the Authority, the operation to collect all taxes owed the state is part of measures to ensure that government rakes in tax revenues to undertake developmental projects.

GUTA in a press conference accused GRA of harassing its members at various ports and market centres.

But in a press statement copied to Adomonline.com, GRA said it is acting within the law.

The statement also said it has raked in about ¢105,000 within two months through upfront payments with a corresponding increase in VAT registration.

Below is the full statement: