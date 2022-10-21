The Ghana Road Transport Union (GPRTU) says it will increase transport fares on Monday, October 24.

The Union has attributed the need for the increment to the continuous increments in the prices of petroleum products.

The Industrial Relations Officer for the GPRTU, Abbas Imoro, made this known in an interview with Accra-Based Citi FM on Friday.

According to him, the Union cannot do otherwise.

“Normally, if we are able to conclude, we will come out on Monday with a percentage of increment. We will give the passengers a few days to adjust themselves to the new prices.”

He urged passengers to bear with them in order to keep their businesses afloat.

“We’ve been very considerate. This would have been the third or fourth adjustment from May.

“We are all in this country and have seen frequent increments in fuel prices. But we have sacrificed to contain it. But we can no longer bear the cost.”

“So we urge passengers to bear with us.”

Already, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have increased the prices of petroleum products at the pumps.

Currently, some OMCs are selling a price of petrol per liter for GH¢13.10, from the previous price of GH¢11.10, about 16% increase.

On the other hand, the price of diesel per liter has shot up to about GH¢15.99, from the previous price of GH¢13.90. This is about a 12% surge.