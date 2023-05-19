Road transport operators and drivers are currently having issues as the promised 10 percent fare reduction, initially scheduled for implementation on May 17, 2023, has failed to materialise.

Transport operators have requested the public to continue paying the existing fares until their leaders convene to determine the next steps.

The fare reduction was anticipated following series of fuel price decreases, allowing operators to pass on some savings to passengers.

However, it seems that certain drivers have chosen not to comply with the directive.

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union’s Industrial Relations Officer, Abass Imoro, acknowledged the problem and urged the public to maintain the previous fares until the leadership meets on Monday to address the situation.

