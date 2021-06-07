The matchday 28 games of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League which was dominated by derbies have ended at the various stadia.

Medeama recorded an all-important win against Karela United in the Nzema derby on Saturday.

Asante Kotoko, after recording three straight draws, finally returned to winning ways against Ashgold.

At the Accra Sports Stadium, the much-anticipated game between Great Olympics and Hearts of Oak ended in a stalemate.

Below is the full wrap up.

At the Akoon Park on Saturday, the pressure on Yaw Preko was eased after Medeama recorded a sweet win against the rivals, Karela United.

Former Hearts of Oak defender, Vincent Atinga scored the only goal of the game.

The win has propelled Medeama to move to the 3rd on the league with 46 points.

At the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium, Asante Kotoko finally returned to winning ways to keep their title ambitions alive.

A Fabio Gama header halfway through the first half was enough to give Kotoko all three points on the day.

Kotoko now sit 2nd on the league log with 50 points.

At the Accra Sports Stadium, the Mantse Derby which was the headline ended in a stalemate.

Hearts of Oak knew they needed to win against Olympics in order to preserve their two-point lead at the top.

The Phobians dominated the first half and probably should have been infront when an Isaac Mensah strike went in off the underside of the crossbar. It was tight and the referee waved for the game to continue.

Samuel Boadu’s men took the lead in the second half through a ferocious strike by Emmanuel Nettey – his first goal for the Phobians.

Olympics grew into the game and equalised 20 minutes from time through a Maxwell Abbey header. It was the first time Hearts had conceded a Premier League goal in 522 minutes.

Hearts still remain top of the table with 50 but now just due to goal difference.

In other games on Sunday, Berekum Chelsea humiliated King Faisal beating them 5-0 at the Berekum Golden City Park.

Dreams FC climbed into the top 5 with a comfortable victory at home against Elmina Sharks.

Ebusua Dwarfs left it late to stun Aduana Stars 1-0 but the Cape-Coast based side still sit in the bottom three.

Eleven Wonders came out on top in the Bono derby, beating Bechem United 2-1 to keep their Premier League status alive.

Liberty Professionals come from behind to defeat a stubborn WAFA 2-1. The win sends the Scientific Soccer lads out of the relegation zone at the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope.