Callum Hudson-Odoi was spotted at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday evening watching the much-anticipated game between Great Olympics and Hearts of Oak.

The 20-year-old is on holidays in Ghana after lifting the Champions League with Chelsea.

The Chelsea star of Ghanaian descent was spotted at the Accra Sports Stadium where he enjoyed a rousing welcome from supporters of the Phobians.

Bismark Odoi, the father of Hudson, is a retired footballer who featured for the Phobians during his career.

Hudson-Odoi received a customized jersey from Hearts fans before the game.

The game between Olympics and Hearts ended in a draw, with Maxwell Abbey Quaye cancelling out Emmanuel Nettey’s wonder strike.

Hudson-Odoi despite featuring for the Three Lions of England is still eligible to represent the Black Stars of Ghana, following FIFA’s adjustment of the rules governing international representation.




