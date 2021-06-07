The media, the world over has been reporting about the death of popular Nigerian televangelist, TB Joshua including the BBC.

Pastor TB Joshua is one preacher who divides opinions even with media reportage.

As a result, we publish below, unedited, how the BBC reported his death:

“TB Joshua: Influential Nigerian preacher dies at 57”, was the BBC’s headline.

Nigerian preacher TB Joshua, one of Africa’s most influential evangelists, has died at the age of 57.

A post on his Facebook page, which has more than five million followers, said: “God has taken His servant”.

Reports said he died on Saturday shortly after conducting a live broadcast, but the cause of his death has not been made public.

Tens of thousands would attend his services, with top politicians from across Africa among his followers.

But his teachings and practises were also controversial.

In April, YouTube suspended his account due to allegations of hate speech after a rights body filed a complaint over videos showing the preacher conducting prayers to “cure” gay people.

Facebook also removed at least one post showing a woman being slapped while TB Joshua said he was casting out a “demonic spirit”.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media for the preacher, widely referred to as Prophet TB Joshua by his followers.

The passing of my brother TB Joshua saddens me deeply. At 3.00am this morning I was told by one of his daughters that this was fake news & I tweeted as much. Sadly I was misled. 5 minutes ago the same person called me & confirmed the story. @GazetteNGR was right & I am in pain. pic.twitter.com/g6C1XhPKLB — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) June 6, 2021

TB Joshua was someone who actually touched the lives of many poor people.



Unlike many others, He was one pastor who actually reached out to poor people and always tried to help them.



It’s so sad to read TB Joshua is dead.

It’s actually quite sad.

He was only 57. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧💎 (@DrOlufunmilayo) June 6, 2021

Who was TB Joshua?

Temitope Balogun Joshua was the founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. He was one of Nigeria’s most popular televangelists but was perhaps the least flamboyant of his peers.

Tens of thousands of people have attended his weekly services in Nigeria’s biggest city, Lagos.

image captionTB Joshua preached across the world

His rise to prominence in the late 1990s coincided with the explosion of “miracle” programmes performed on national TV by various pastors.

TB Joshua was often mocked for lacking the finesse of his colleagues during “deliverance” sessions – an intense prayer that resembles exorcism.

His ministry professed to heal all manner of illnesses including HIV/Aids and attracted people from all over the world.

image captionOne of his churches collapsed, killing at least 116 people

Known as the “Prophet” by his followers, he ran the Christian television station Emmanuel TV and often toured Africa, the US, the UK and South America.

In 2014, one of his churches collapsed, killing at least 116 people, including many South Africans.

A coroner in a Lagos court said “the church was culpable because of criminal negligence”, but he never faced any charges.