The Founder and CEO of IKE City, Isaac Amoako has been adjudged Hero of the Year at this year’s Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA) over the weekend.

This category designed to celebrate outstanding men contributing to women and national development.

An elated Mr. Amoako expressed his gratitude to God for bringing him this far.

He also thanked his hardworking staff both here in Ghana and the USA for their immense contribution towards the Ike City Group.

Mr. Amoako also thanked GOWA organisers for recognising his contribution to women development.

The businessman dedicated his award to his late mum and thanked her for the love, commitment and dedication towards him when she was alive.

He also hinted of plans to build Ike City hotel in the near future.

Mr. Amoako, a visionary entrepreneur and philanthropist, has built Ike City into a thriving multinational corporation, with a focus hospitality and infrastructure.