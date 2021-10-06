The Ministry of Education has announced plans to meet with members of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).

The meeting has been scheduled for 3:00 pm on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

The Public Relations Officer at the Ministry, Kwasi Kwarteng, disclosed this in a Facebook post.

This comes on the back of UTAG’s notice to resume its strike over the government’s refusal to meet their demands on improved conditions of service.

UTAG on Friday, August 20, 2021, called off a three-week nationwide strike, following deliberations between the government and the leadership.

Members on the various campuses were directed to resume academic work during which they issued a one-month ultimatum for redress.

But a statement, signed by the National President, Prof. Charles Marfo, and Secretary Dr Eric K.K. Abavare bemoaned they were yet to hear any positive result despite the expiration of the deadline for negotiation on September 22, 2021.

To them, the silence of the government only suggests that the government is stuck with a position that is not satisfactory to them, hence their decision to resume the strike.

However, Mr Kwarteng was optimistic the meeting will bring about amicable solutions.

The Association and its members on Monday, August 2, 2021, declared a nationwide strike, demanding that the government restores the conditions of service agreed upon with the government in 2012.

The 2012 conditions of service pegged the basic plus market premium of a lecturer at $2,084.42 but UTAG has complained that the current arrangement has reduced its members’ basic premiums to $997.84.

