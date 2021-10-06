A renowned Malawi journalist, business and development communication practitioner, identified as Russell Chimbayo, has passed away two days after his wedding.

Russell and Jacqueline Joana Jeke tied the knot on Saturday, October 2, at St James CCAP in Zingangwa while the reception was held at Mtendere Gardens Nyambadwe in Blantyre, southern Malawi.

Details of his death are still sketchy, however, it was gathered that he died on Monday evening, October 4.

Meanwhile, friends, colleagues and loved ones are extremely sad and currently grieving as the news of his death was made known to the public on Tuesday.

A marketer and the founder of Tiwale Designs, Russell was described as a brilliant mind, a visionary, writer and creative.

One Kingsley Mtila, who officiated the couple’s wedding, described his death as shocking.

“Just Last Saturday, October 2nd, 2021, I Hosted Your Wedding @ Mtendere Gardens Blantyre, And Last Evening October 4th, 2021…Your Sister Called Telling Me Your No More…This Is Heartbreaking Russell Chimbayo….May Your Soul Rest In Peace,” he wrote.

Tsoka Patric, wrote: “A brother life gave me. A penman, a very fine creative. I went to him whenever I needed guidance on some work. He checked on my progress. He encouraged me to get a column in the newspapers.

“He said he will help me get it. He helped me seal my first serious writing deal. He was a brother and more. A big brother with a big heart. An amazing soul with humour.

“Today, I wake up to the news that he is gone. Just like that. Three months after his graduation. And two days after his wedding. My mind fails to contain this. Ghettosfinest. Rest well my brother. Rest in eternal peace king.”