The Bawku recurring conflicts have become compounded. There’s land litigation in it, struggle for chieftaincy and partisan undertones.



Factions are dangerously armed and capable of overpowering state military and other peace officers posted to Bawku to stop the fights.



Many lives have been lost with property worth millions of Ghana cedis destroyed.



In an attempt to find a lasting solution to the happenings, a security analyst, Dr Sadiq Adu-Twum, has suggested that the conflict resolution approach should be changed.



“The Ministries of the Interior, Defence etc must sit back and re-strategise. They should next change their approaches to get more effective methods,” he said.



Dr Adu-Twum, speaking on The Big Agenda, hosted by Nana Osei Ampofo Adjei on Adom TV said all those who matter about the peace of the country should come together, and use a Diplomatic approach by speaking to all the parties involved in the country to let them know the effect of their action on the nation and them as whole.



He added that, if factions are spoken to in constant dialogue about the implications of their actions and made to know the advantages they stand to gain if they smoke the peace pipe, the two parties may understand and lay down their weapons.



“If the people are made to understand that they are not enemies but rather their common enemy is poverty, diseases, etc so they should channel their strength to fight poverty, diseases they will come to an agreement and the conflict could end.



Dr Adu-Twum stated again that most of people involve themselves in the conflict because they are ignorant but if they are well sensitised, they will withdraw from it.

The Bawku conflict keeps recurring. Conservative estimates by affiliate station reporter, Halidu Dasmani, is that, over the last one year, the clashes have killed over 300 persons and damaged property the value of which is incalculable.



Peacekeeping teams sent there virtually go to mark time, with combatants choosing when, where and how to attack and re-attack with relative ease.