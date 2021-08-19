The National Food Buffer Stock Company has disclosed that fertilisers have been transported to the northern parts of the country to address the lack of fertilisers in the area.

The shortage of fertilisers has led to fears of a food crisis in the coming year.

But Chief Executive, Hanan Abdul-Wahab, says government is committed to ensuring food security in the country.

“There has been a delay in the supply of fertilisers but that issue has been resolved. A number of trucks have moved from Tema to some parts of the north to deliver fertilisers to farmers,” he said.

Speaking to Joy Business on the sidelines of the inauguration of NAFCO’s reconstituted board, Alhaji Hanan also assured that Ghana is food secure.

According to him, more farmers are being empowered to produce more under the Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

“I can assure that there will not be food shortage. We have put in place measures to ensure that. Currently we have about one million farmers benefitting from Planting for Food and Jobs, but we’re looking at extending that to about 1.5 million farmers. A clear proof is that the Free Senior High School Feeding Programme is not struggling with food. We try our best to always deliver though there are some delays,” he stated.

However, Alhaji Hanan could not disclose how long NAFCO can sustain the country should Ghana face a food crisis.

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto inducted the reconstituted board of NAFCO.

The seven-member board is chaired by legal practitioner, Henry Nana Boakye and includes the company’s Chief Executive, Hanan Abdul-Wahab.

The board chairman in his remarks vouched his team’s commitment to achieving the set objectives of the company.

“Myself and my team wish to assure that, we will work with members of the company, the ministry and all major stakeholders along the food value chain in order to fully realise the objectives of which the National Food Buffer Stock Company was established,” he assured.