The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority have intercepted 84 bags (25Kg) of smuggled NPK fertilizer meant for the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme.

The fertilizers were ceased at Beat Four, an unapproved route at the Hamile Sector Command bordering neighbouring Burkina Faso.

The alleged owners had attempted smuggling the fertilisers into Burkina Faso on two tricycles (motor king).

This was made known to the GNA by Mr. Ibn Yussif Duranah Abdul-Mumin Seidu, the Upper West Regional Public Affairs Officer (PAO) of the GIS on Thursday.

“The purported owner of the goods (Inusah Adams aka Torries) opted for monetary settlements but the determined officials stood their grounds and chose service to nation over illegality.

The base was informed and reinforcement quickly dispatched to convey the ceased fertilizer”, he said.

He said the intercepted fertilizers are currently deposited at the Hamile Sector Command of the GIS while the suspects are being kept for further investigations.

Mr Seidu cautioned the public against illegal activities, particularly at the borders such as smuggling, and that the GIS would deal with anybody apprehended in the act according to the law.

”To the few recalcitrant citizens whose livelihood is on illegality, the time to change is now. We’re more than prepared to end the menace of smuggling. The law will not be lenient with anybody who is caught in this wanton illegality”, he explained.

The GIS PAO gave the assurance that the service prioritises the interest of the nation and would do everything within its ambit to execute its mandate of policing the nation’s borders without fear or favour.