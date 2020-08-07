The Ghana Non-Communicable Diseases Alliance (GhNCDA) has told government not to neglect persons living with Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in the country in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The call on government comes in the wake of observed restrictions and disruptions in medical care delivery to persons suffering NCDs such as stroke, cancer, diabetes, respiratory disorders among others.

GhNCDA via a press release pleaded with government to pay more attention to NCDs as it was the leading cause of deaths globally, causing over 41 million deaths annually.

READ ALSO:

Read details of press release: