The government is set to cut sod for the first phase of the construction of 32 state-of-the-art Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) centres across the 16 regions of the country.

The sod-cutting ceremony, which is slated for Monday, forms part of government’s efforts to advance the industrialisation agenda of the country.

Government has contracted Planet One Group to undertake the ambitious project due to its rich experience of developing and executing projects across the entire continuum of education.

Since assuming office in 2017, President Akufo-Addo has always highlighted the importance of TVET to national development.

In view of that, the government has determined to establish at least two state-of-the-art TVET centres in each region.

These centres will be fully equipped with machines and training tools for all levels.

The sod-cutting is expected to be done by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum; and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Meanwhile, the government is also upgrading already existing centres to among other things, provide young people with the skills that make them employable to enhance their livelihoods and create wealth.

The programme is also to ensure skills and TVET are the drivers of development across the country while the Ghanaian workforce is also enhanced to make them globally competitive.