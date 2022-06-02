Flogging of lovers at Wa: 25 persons arrested for attempting to release 3 suspects from police custody

The Ghana Police Service has arrested 25 persons for disrupting peace and destroying property at Wa, following the arrest of some suspects in connection with the flogging of lovers whose sex tape went viral.

The Police in a press statement issued on Thursday, June 2, said they were arrested for attempting to forcefully release three suspects from lawful custody.

“The Police have arrested twenty-five (25) people in Wa for attempting to forcefully secure the release of three suspects who were in Police custody for flogging the victims in the Wa viral video.”

Police statement

The statement added that the mob pelted stones and other implements at the Police station.

“The irate mob pelted the charge office and adjoining offices with stones and other implements. The youth also set vehicle tires ablaze on some major streets in the municipality.”

The Police said it finds the action as an attempt at derailing the course of justice for the victims of the flogging.

“We find the mob action, which was calculated to derail the course of justice for the victims who were flogged in the Wa viral video unacceptable, and we condemn it in no uncertain terms.”

On Wednesday, June 1, some protesters thronged the Wa Police Station demanding the release of three persons who had been arrested for flogging two lovers at the forecourt of Wa Naa’s palace.

Amidst chanting, the angry youth blocked roads, burnt tyres, and pelted stones at officers on duty in the quest to get their demands met.

To curtail the situation before it escalated, the Police said they fired warning shots and teargas to dismiss the crowd.