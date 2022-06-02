The body of the 17-year-old who was killed by lightning in Ho on Monday has been removed for burial by family members.

Superstitious beliefs had caused the body to lie untouched since the incident, which occurred on Monday.

The family of the deceased on Tuesday consulted oracles to determine the cause of death but said the oracle found the late Emmanuel Dorli of no guilt.

On Wednesday, rituals were led by a spiritualist from Adaklu, following, which the body was concealed in a body bag and then placed in a coffin.

Mother of the deceased, Rejoice, said he would be buried same day at Sokode Bagble in the Ho Municipality.

She, however, debunked speculations of theft as the perceived supernatural occurrence and said oracles consulted by the family found her late son of no guilt.

“We wanted to know what killed him, and I am pleased to know that he did not steal from anyone, so the family’s decision now is to claim our son’s body for burial,” she said.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Ho, Mr Divine Bosson, visited the scene, and commiserated with the family.

Officers of NADMO provided the needed tools for the removal, while the police facilitated the corona documentation, and secured the large gathering at the scene of the incident.