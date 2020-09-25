The Ashanti Regional Minister has commented on the preparedness of the government to commission the Tepa Hospital in the Ashanti region.

He said, the hospital, which was started under the erstwhile John Agyekum Kufuor administration, has been completed and will soon be commissioned for usage.

Speaking in an interview with Adom TV’s Daakyehene, the Regional Minister slammed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for taking credit for the construction of the hospital.

“The NDC should stop claiming Tepa Hospital for themselves, they are not the brain behind the hospital,” he said.

The NDC, in many of its communication, has criticised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for abandoning projects started by former president John Mahama.

Despite monies being approved for the completion of the projects started by the former president, these projects under the NPP have seen little or no improvement.

NDC MPs in 2019, toured the country to inspect hospitals that have been abandoned by the NPP.

The hospitals included Tepa District Hospital, Twifo Praso District Hospital, Konongo District Hospital, Nsawkaw District Hospital and the Kumawu District Hospital.

Most of these hospitals were scheduled to be completed in 2018 and 2019.