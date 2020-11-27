The government is set to begin the transfer of Covid-19 relief cash to specific vulnerable individuals and households across the country.

The intervention, targeted at 125,000, will be through the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

The sector minister, Cynthia Morrison, in a statement, noted the interventions will be made in two installments in November 2020 and January 2021.

The beneficiaries are expected to include homeless persons in Accra and Kumasi, persons living with disabilities, persons in witch camps, persons affected by floods as well as other extremely poor and vulnerable persons in the poorest regions of Ghana.

“Depending on their situation, each beneficiary will receive a one-off temporary Government of Ghana COVID-19 Relief Cash Transfer payment ranging from GH¢ 220.00 up to GH¢ 550.00,” parts of the statement read.

Though the mode of transfer was not stated, the statement added: “The Ghana National Household Registry is responsible for determining poverty and vulnerability status as well as the eligibility of all potential individuals and households for the relief cash.”

Read the full statement below: