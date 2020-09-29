Some three new universities in Ghana have received four vehicles each from the government to assist in their operational effectiveness.

They are the SD Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies, CK Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences and University of Environment and Sustainable Development.

The four vehicles comprised of a Toyota Land Cruiser, two Toyota Land Cruiser Prados, and a Toyota Hilux pickup.

Presenting the vehicles on behalf of the government, Thursday, September 24, 2020, the Minister of Education Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh said the vehicles were provided as part of the resourcing plan for the new universities.

He said this follows assurances he gave at the inauguration of their Governing Councils and Interim Key Officers, earlier this year.

In addition to the vehicles, each university received GH¢1.5 million to cater for basic logistics needs.

This initial funding is sourced from allocations made under GETFund to provide for the most urgent logistics requirements, while the government makes provision for adequate funding for their medium to long-term needs.

Dr Opoku-Prempeh emphasised that the government expects the universities to use these resources efficiently and most effectively.

“We expect you to be innovative and resourceful as the universities takeoff so that you can complement the government’s efforts.

“Most of all, we want you to focus on ensuring a smooth takeoff and to keep the universities on a path of growth consistent with the mandates given you,” he stressed.

Speaking on behalf of the three universities, the Vice-Chancellor of the CK Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences, Prof. Eric Wilmot, thanked the government for the gesture and assured the Minister of a sound maintenance culture for the vehicles.

He further assured him that they will work with the NCTE to ensure that the new institutions become pacesetters.