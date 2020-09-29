Ghanaian traditional musician, Albert Apoozore, well known as King Ayisoba, has revealed that he started smoking at a very tender age.



He told ZionFelix in an interview on the ‘Uncut’ Show that he began smoking marijuana otherwise known as ‘wee’ at the age of six.



The ‘I Want To See My Father’ composer said since he started smoking marijuana, his health has improved significantly.

Contrary to claims by many that an overdose of marijuana can cause mental illness, King Ayisoba said it has rather made him healthy.



The popular traditional musician argued ‘wee’ does not make people suffer mental challenges.

He believes his blood is compatible with wee-and it has been a constant substance that he uses.



King Ayisoba, however, advised people to stop smoking marijuana if it is not compatible with their blood.



