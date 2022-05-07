The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection says it has put in place all the necessary steps to settle the arrears of school feeding caterers especially as academic activities resume on May 10.

In view of this, all caterers are accordingly expected to commence feeding beneficiary pupils on the same day.

However, it has appealed to all caterers not to be agitated as all the necessary steps are being taken to settle the arrears for the 3rd term of 2021 as soon as possible.

In a statement, the Ministry indicated together with the Ghana School Feeding Secretariat, they acknowledge the concerns and challenges confronting our caterers and other stakeholders due to the delay in the release of feeding grants.

Expressing regret over the delay in payment, the ministry has entreated caterers to exercise a little more restraint as they mobilise funds.

“We wish to thank the caterers for their usual patience and cooperation,” the statement said.