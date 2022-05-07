The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has announced that this year’s ban on drumming, noise-making will commence on Monday, May 9.

As part of preparations for the annual Homowo festival of Ga’s, the Traditional Council will commence a one-month ban which ends on June 9, 2022.

In a statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs, Gilbert Nii Ankrah, AMA has issued directives in the interest of peace, harmony and national security.

“During the period of the ban, churches are expected to carry out their activities within their premises and refrain from the use of musical instruments.

“The positioning of loudspeakers outside the premises of churches, mosques and pubs are banned. Roadside evangelists are to cease their activities during this period,” the statement read in parts.

It added: “religious bodies and the traditional authorities must show respect for one another and restrain their followers from making derogatory and inflammatory remarks about the beliefs and practices of one another.

“Other guidelines by the Ga Traditional Council (GTC) include a ban on funeral rites and their related activities.”

The statement further indicated apart from an identifiable task force that consists of officials from AMA, the Ghana Police Service and representatives from the Ga Traditional Councils with ID cards will enforce the ban in the metropolis.

AMA has therefore urged all persons, towns and villages within the Ga Traditional Area to comply with the directive.

Below is AMA’s statement: