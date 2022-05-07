Dancehall King Shatta Wale has cracked ribs with his latest post on social media.

The video posted was that of his baby mama, Michy Diamond mimicking him on weight gain and healthy living.

This comes a few hours after Michy shared baby bump photos on social media to mark her birthday on May 6, 2022.

In the photo, Michy rocked a two-piece orange gown which exposed her baby bump to compliment her looks.

This has left many fans and followers confused as they wondered when Michy got pregnant and how she kept it from the public for all this while.

Others are also seeking answers about the father of the baby.

But to subtly ease the tension, Shatta posted the video captioned: Ei! Who go worry madam 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👏👏 shatta Michy paaaaa🤣🤣🤣🤣.

The musician’s post has stirred mixed reactions amid expressions of love and admiration for the duo.

Watch the video below: