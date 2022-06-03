Government, through the Finance Ministry, has granted the release of GH¢25 million to the National Cathedral Secretariat as additional seed money for the project.

This was contained in a letter signed by the sector Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The letter to the Controller and Accountant’s General directed that the money be credited to Ribade Limited, for part payment of outstanding claims.

“Authority is hereby granted to you to release the sum [of] GH¢25, 000,000.00 as additional seed money to the National Cathedral Secretariat for the construction of the National Cathedral for part payment of outstanding claims from RIBADE Limited,” the letter read in parts.

It added the payment is to be effected to the 23 Independence Avenue branch of Cal Bank PLC with the account number 1400005311488.

The $100-million inter-denominational cathedral is in fulfilment of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s promise he made to God before winning the 2016 elections.

It is a 5,000-seater auditorium Cathedral project with renowned architect, Sir David Adjaye as the designer of the building.

Upon completion, it will bequeath to the country a gracious national park, bring new skills, technology and jobs and will act as a beacon to national, regional and international tourists.

It will house a Bible museum, biblical garden and biblical restaurant with biblical menus.

Meanwhile, by simply dialling *979# on all networks and following the prompts, Ghanaians can contribute in small or large amounts to support the project.