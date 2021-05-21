The government, through the Ministry of Education, has released an amount of GHS125,998,145 for feeding of students in public Senior High Schools (SHS) nationwide.

According to the Ministry, part of the amount was released to the Buffer Stock Company, and the remaining sent to the headmasters of SHSs.

A statement, signed by the Chief Director, Benjamin Kofi Gyasi, explained this is to enable the heads of schools buy the perishable foodstuff needed.

The statement noted the funds were released on Friday, May 14, 2021.

The statement explained this payment follows an initial payment made for the first semester.

“This follows payments made on the 28th April 2021, when a total of GHS102,350,871.20 was paid to the Buffer Stock Company and headmasters (for perishable) for the 1st semester,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, they have rejected claims that the Free Senior High School initiative is under stress.

Read the statement below: