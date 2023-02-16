The government says the enskinment of the new Bawku Naba at Nalerigu in the North East region is illegal.

In a press release issued by the Ministry of Information on Wednesday, February 15, the government said the act is a national security violation.

“The Government condemns developments in Nalerigu concerning the purported enskinment of a new Bawku Naba as illegal and a threat to National Security,” excerpt of the statement signed by Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said.

The statement continued that “Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II is the Bawku Naba, duly gazetted and a member of the National and Upper East Regional Houses of Chiefs.”

It has, therefore, directed the security agencies to arrest and prosecute any other person who holds himself out as a Bawku Naba.

“Further, any developments that have the potential to undermine the peace of Bawku will also be dealt with swiftly and in accordance with law,” the statement added.

Below is the full statement: