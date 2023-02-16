Over GHC1.2 million has been paid as compensation to three victims of the Ejura shooting incident which happened in 2021.

This comes after an assessment of the degrees of injury suffered by victims by a medical board.

Chief Director at the Ministry of Interior, Adelaide Annor-Kumi, cautioned the general public to behave responsibly to avert a repetition of such a situation.

“The advice we will give to the general public is that they should be circumspect in the way they behave when an incident occurs. Following that the Regional and District commands have changed and I believe it has brought some sanity into the system,” she said.

The three persons who were compensated suffered various degrees of injuries.

Awal Mesbawu, 17, had his left leg amputated, now he uses a set of clutches to aid movement.

He received the highest amount of 678,519.00 cedis; 22 year old Louis Ayikpa and Nasif Nuhu, 31, suffered gunshot wounds.

The two were compensated with over GHC347,000 and GHC192,425 respectively.

In June 2021, a protest by the youth of Ejura against the killing of their colleague, Ibrahim Mohammed, Alias Kaaka, led to the killing of two persons by security officers.

The three were left injured in the event.

A three-member committee was established to investigate the matter, recommending compensation for the injured.

Already, families of the deceased have been compensated.

Chief of Ejura Traditional Area, Barima Osei Hwedie II, commended government for the move towards restoring peace in the area.