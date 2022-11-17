The national daily minimum wage has been increased from GH¢13.53 in 2022 to GH¢14.88 pesewas for the year 2023.

This comes on the back of negotiations between the Trades Union Congress (TUC), the Ghana Employers Association and the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations.

Collectively known as the national tripartite committee, the stakeholders had been engaging since Monday on the determination of the national daily minimum wage for 2023.

The committee explained they took into consideration the current economic challenges, cost of living, sustainability of businesses, desirability of attaining higher level of employment as well as the need for rapid restoration of macroeconomic stability.

These were contained in a communique issued by the committee after a successful deliberation.

Also, the Cost of Living Allowance has been pegged at 15%.

“The effective date for implementation is 1st January 2023,” the statement announced.

In view of this, all establishments have been urged to act accordingly.

“All establishments, institutions, organizations whose daily minimum wages are below the new rate should adjust accordingly effective 1st January 2023,” he said.

