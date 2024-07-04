The government’s spokesperson for Administration and Security, Dr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, has praised the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) for having a revolutionary effect on Ghana’s entrepreneurial scene.

In an interview on Accra-based Metro TV, Dr. Boakye-Danquah discussed the accomplishments of NEIP and its role in lowering young unemployment and promoting economic growth.

NEIP, which was introduced in 2017, has been a major program that promotes innovation and entrepreneurship in Ghana.

The program offers cash, mentoring, and training—all vital forms of help to newly established businesses.

According to Dr. Boakye-Danquah, NEIP has had a major impact on Ghana’s startup ecosystem, resulting in the birth of numerous creative enterprises in a variety of industries.

“NEIP has helped 15,000 start-ups grow their operations by providing financial support and business development services,” he said.

The Government’s Spokesperson emphasized that by the end of 2024, the initiative has helped create 103,871 jobs, promoting economic diversity and empowering young people.

He said significant achievements had been made within the first year of his administration, citing the free senior high school (SHS) implementation, planting for food and jobs and breathing new life into the health insurance scheme among others.

He indicated that they inherited a troubled economy and that through ingenuity, creativity and boldness, it had now been restored to the right path.

Dr Boakye-Danquah said a solid economic foundation to propel sustainable growth had been laid and added that he was confident things would only get better for the people.

Dr. Boakye-Danquah highlighted the various forms of support provided by NEIP, including funding, training, and mentorship.

The programme’s emphasis on equipping young entrepreneurs with the necessary skills and resources has been instrumental in reducing unemployment and fostering a culture of self-reliance and creativity.

