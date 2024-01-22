The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has refuted allegations that the government is neglecting educational facilities in Senior High Schools (SHSs).

Speaking at the Pentecost Prayer Center, Dr. Adutwum highlighted initiatives such as the completion of E-Blocks, initially started by the previous administration is currently underway.

The implementation of the Free SHS policy has led to a substantial rise in enrolment in Senior and Technical Schools, triggering heightened demands for infrastructure to accommodate the expanding student population.

The Ejisuman Senior High School in the Ashanti Region is grappling with a shortage of furniture, affecting the teaching and learning environment, according to the headmistress, Cassandra Osei Owusu Antobre.

Describing the situation, she stated, “During classes, they have to move the dining hall benches to the classroom, and when it’s changed over, they have to send it back to the dining hall when it’s dining time. And because of that early in the morning, classes start at 7:30, and the students will be struggling with the mono desks.”

In response, Education Minister Dr. Osei Adutwum assured students during an engagement that measures would be taken to address the furniture shortage in schools.

He also refuted claims of neglect, emphasising the government’s active efforts in upgrading and completing Community Day Senior High Schools across the country.

Addressing concerns about unopened E-blocks, Dr. Adutwum clarified, “I don’t understand the issue of abandonment. There may be some E-blocks that we’ve not opened. If you put an E-block, as I’ve always said in the middle of the city, in Accra or Kumasi, it’s a great investment. But if you put them nowhere, in a jungle somewhere, if you don’t add dormitories, you can’t open them. So what we have done is to add dormitory blocks so that we can operationalize the E-blocks.”

During an interaction with students at the Bosomtwi Girls Stem Senior High School, the Minister encouraged them to believe in themselves and embrace hard work.

He also urged parents to prioritise their children’s education.

