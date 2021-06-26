The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, says steps have been initiated to roll out a relief package for persons affected in the fight against galamsey.

He said President Akufo-Addo has tasked his office to prepare an alternative livelihood programme for Cabinet consideration.

According to him, this will provide jobs for Ghanaian youth displaced by the fight and announced the ministry in the coming days will present the said draft.

Mr Jinapor, who is also the Damongo Member of Parliament (MP), disclosed President Akufo-Addo gave the directive on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

He made this known before the Public Accounts Committee while responding to a question from Mpraeso MP, Davis Opoku Ansah in relation to increasing robbery cases in parts of the country.



On successes chalked through the fight, Mr Jinapor said it was too early for one to say the fight is over as more work needs to be done to clampdown on the menace.



He, however, added that the fight against illegal mining under his watch has achieved some positive results.

On illegal harvesting of rosewood, Mr Jinapor said the government is committed to the fight against the trade.



Responding to a question asked by MP for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak, on increasing illegal wood trade, he said his office is engaging traditional authorities in Savannah Region and other chiefs through the efforts of Forestry Commission to halt such activities.

