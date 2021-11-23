The government is set to start an initiative dubbed #YouStart which will address the massive youth unemployment, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has said.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Show Tuesday, Mr Jinapor said the initiative will concentrate more on young entrepreneurs who are struggling to make ends meet.

According to him, this is time for the youth to make use of their ideas or even businesses they think have collapsed as a result of financial challenges.

“The #YouStart initiative will help to address the massive youth unemployment. As the name implies, wherever you find yourself, just start, you start whatever you want to do and whatever idea you have and the Akufo-Addo government will meet you somewhere to support you.

“Nothing breaks a youth or an entrepreneur’s hearts than getting yourself into something and stopping along the way. That is why our government is there to support all these people to address the youth unemployment,” he said.

Mr Jinapor stated he was confident the government has created a conducive environment for the population with entrepreneurial skills to excel.

