The Deputy Minister of Agriculture has expressed confidence that a new price of cocoa will come as very good news to cocoa farmers.

George Boahen Oduro, speaking exclusively on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday, said he was optimistic that farmers would find the incoming cocoa price very pleasing.

He indicated that the government had earmarked an incentive package to increase productivity.

The government currently buys one bag of cocoa beans from farmers at GH¢515.00.

“From 1st October, when you see people laughing, then they are farmers because we are going to announce a new price and farmers will be happy and will be pleased with it,” he said.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture

Though he didn’t state the exact increment, Mr Oduro added that a decision has been reached after the President, through a joint initiative with Côte d’Ivoire some months back, managed to convince chocolate traders and makers to raise the price they pay for cocoa.

“Ghana has been able to achieve 400 dollars per ton after the President met cocoa buyers and the 400 dollars will be for the farmers and so we have done the tabulation and on 1st October, farmers will smile,” he said.

However, he bemoaned the fall in cocoa prices due to the Covid-19 crisis has cost the country.