The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has announced that the 2020 Cocoa light crop season would end at the close of business on Thursday, September 17.

The statement, signed by Joseph Boahen Aidoo, the Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD, said to assist the Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs) to obtain the final returns from upcountry stations, the Board has decided that returns on the declared purchases would be accepted up to 1600 hours on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

Pension scheme for cocoa farmers to commence in October – COCOBOD

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Joseph Aidoo has announced that all is set to implement the Cocoa Farmers Pension Scheme for all cocoa farmers across the country in October this year.

He said the National Pension Regulatory Authority (NPRA) would be the managers of the scheme, adding that the scheme would not only care for cocoa farmers when they retire, but would guarantee the sustainability of Cocoa production in the country as the youth would be attracted to cocoa farming.

Mr Aidoo said this on Monday when he paid a courtesy call on members of the Western Regional House of Chiefs to brief them of the achievements and challenges of COCOBOD and the way forward.