Government has assured persons who refused to exchange their bonds for new ones under the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme that their outstanding coupon payments and maturing principals will be settled.

“The Government would like to reassure all individual bondholders who elected not to participate that your coupon payments and maturing principals, like all Government bonds, will be honoured in line with Government fiscal commitments,” government said in a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

The Government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) officially closed on Friday, February 10, 2023.

Government subsequently announced that the programme recorded over 80% participation of eligible bonds.

Government thanked Ghanaians for their “forbearance and support throughout these very difficult times.”

