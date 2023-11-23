Paramount chiefs in Gomoa Akyempim, Effutu and Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Areas are opposing the release of the Winneba Ramsar site to Green Metals company for gold and lithium mining.

The angry chiefs revealed that, letters have been given to the Effutu and Gomoa West District Assemblies requesting their assistance to mining company without consultations.

In an interview with Adom News, Omanhene of Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council, Obrifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II advised the Minerals Commission to rescind its decision.

He said they will not allow government take them for granted.

“The mining activities will destroy our lands and water bodies, that is why we are fighting against it. We have been cheated by governments in the past but this time around, we won’t allow it,” he said.

Omanhene of Effufu Traditional Council, Nenyi Ghartey VII added that, “it is an insult for the Minerals Commission to hand out the Ramsar site for mining without consulting us. Ghanaians blame chiefs for giving out lands for galamsey activities, but that is not the case.”

On his part, the Omanhene for Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Council, Obrimpong Nyanful Krampa XI, appealed to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Abu Jinapor to intervene.

