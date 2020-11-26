Chiefs of Gomoa East in the Central Region have made a strong demand for the establishment of a Military post there to deal with insecurity in the enclave.

The chiefs blamed the lawlessness on the activities of Liberian refugees who have lived in the area since resettling there after the Liberian civil war.

At the start of his campaign tour of the Central Region, the chiefs told President Nana Akufo-Addo to also ensure the United Nations pay compensation due them for releasing their land to house the refugees as well deal with the traffic situation in the area.

Responding, President Akufo-Addo said the demands will be seriously tackled.

He also wants the community to vote for him in the upcoming elections, saying the New Patriotic Party has plans to transform the country.

The president also visited the Awutu Senya West Constituency.

MP for the area, George Andah, said the region has had its fair share of national development.