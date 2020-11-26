The Political Science Department of the University of Ghana has predicted victory for the President, Nana Akufo-Addo in the December 2020 polls.

At a press conference held at the university on Thursday, the Department said a research conducted by some leading lecturers from the university showed that the president will record a first round victory.

Lead researcher, Dr Isaac Owusu Mensah told the press that the university arrived at the 51.7% percentage after a comprehensive research.

According to Kaakyire Duku Frimpong, who presented the findings of the department, the research conducted between 12th and 22nd November this year showed that 51.7 of respondents said they will vote for the incumbent President Akufo-Addo whilst 40.4 said they will vote for John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to the researchers, 80.9 percent of respondents said they have finalised their decision.

Furthermore, 53.5% of respondents also believe the NPP-led government has delivered on its promises made during the 2016 election campaign.

The Ghana Union Movement (GUM) came third in the hierarchy of the respondents’ decision with regards to their preferred party with 1.3%.

“Maybe GUM is becoming the third force,” Mr Frimpong added.

The survey also showed that 3.7% of the respondents were yet to decide who they will vote for on December 7, 2020.

The rationale behind the survey was to study the dynamics, choices, issues, policies and programmes of political parties and candidates as the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections approach.

In the parliamentary election too, the research showed that 50.2% of respondents will vote for New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidates whilst 41.3% said they will vote for NDC parliamentary candidates.

