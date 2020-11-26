Teachers at the Bole Senior High School (SHS) have rested the blame for last night’s chaos on the shoulders of the government.

The students caused chaos last night over what they described as continuous serving of bad food.

Since school reopened for the second batch of form two students, the seniors have lamented over spoilt milk and partially cooked food.

This, the teachers, speaking to Adom News, say was caused by the delay in supply of the food from the stock buffer.

They revealed how foodstuff provided by the government, especially maize and other grains do not come in time.

Rather than watching the students starve, they claim the authorities had to either improvise or cook one-way meals, despite the students kicking against them.

Meanwhile, the District Chief Executive for Bole, Madam Alele Veronica, has promised to meet school authorities today to address the dining issues.