In response to a formal request by The Multimedia Group Limited, seeking detailed information regarding Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) funded scholarships, it has opted to defer access to the requested data in accordance with the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989).

The Multimedia Group Limited, through its Head of Research Desk, Raymond Acquah, had requested a comprehensive list of beneficiaries of GNPC scholarships to both local and foreign institutions, spanning from the inception of the program to the present.

The request also sought details on the criteria for beneficiary selection and the total expenditure on these scholarships annually.

Specifically, the information requested were:

A comprehensive list of all beneficiaries who have received GNPC-funded scholarships to foreign institutions, spanning from the inception of the scholarship program to the current date. This list should include details such as the year of selection, the respective institution attended or attending, the specific course or program pursued by each beneficiary, the allocated scholarship amount, and the criteria employed for the selection process. A detailed list of beneficiaries who have been awarded GNPC-funded scholarships to local educational institutions within Ghana. This list should encompass information on the year of selection, the institution attended or attending, the course or program undertaken by each beneficiary, the scholarship amount awarded, and the criteria utilized for beneficiary selection. Clarification on the total expenditure attributed to GNPC-funded scholarships, both for foreign and local institutions, for each year up to the current date.

In a letter dated April 30, 2024, addressed to Raymond Acquah, GNPC’s Deputy Chief Executive (Finance & Administration), Benjamin Kweku Acolatse, acknowledged receipt of the request. However, citing Section 22 of Act 989, GNPC indicated that they would defer access to the information.

Section 22 of Act 989 permits public institutions to defer access to information if it is scheduled for publication within ninety days from the date of the request or if it has been prepared for submission but not yet submitted.

GNPC stated that it would defer access to allow the GNPC Foundation ample time to compile a comprehensive list for publication on their official website, www.gnpcghana.com which is currently under construction.

GNPC anticipated that the requested information will be accessible on the website within 90 days and encouraged The Multimedia Group to visit the site for updates.

