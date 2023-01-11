The Ghana National Fire Service ( GNFS) has served notice that drivers of vehicles without functional fire extinguishers would not be served at fuel pumps in the Volta Region, from 30th January, 2023.

The Volta Regional Fire Commander, Assistant Fire Officer I, Joy Ameyibor Ayim, said the move is to compel the drivers to abide by the rules and regulations to ensure safety on the roads.

He said this after a spot check-up at gas filling stations in Ho.

Volta Regional Fire Commander, Assistant Fire Officer 1, Joy Ameyibor Ayim.

“Incidentally, in all the checks we made, we had only three vehicles out of the lot having a functional extinguisher.

“So we told them that we are supposed to help them prevent fires, and as mandated, if, within one month, they don’t have the fire extinguishers, we will turn them away from filling their cars at filling stations,” he said.

GNFS to turn away drivers without fire extinguishers from fuel pumps

He added that his command undertook the spot check-up to heighten safety awareness, and also to ensure institutions and drivers abide by the safety precautions.

The Commander lauded Mighty Gas for following the laid down procedures in dispensing gas and asked others to emulate.

He, however, indicated that his command is putting in efforts to lessen incidents of bush fire and fire outbreak during the dry season in his jurisdiction, as it has intensified its bushfire campaign with the help of the media.

The General Manager of Kings and Mighty Gas, Mary Edze, lamented that several attempts to get the drivers to purchase fire extinguishers proved futile.

She, however, assured that her institution would continue to abide by the safety measures to prevent loss of life and property.